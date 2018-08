BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a Sunday evening stabbing in Hyde Park.

A person was stabbed around 5:30 p.m. near Hyde Park Avenue, police said.

That person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police say it appears to be a domestic incident.

