BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in Dorchester late Monday night.

Officers arriving to Dudley Street just before 11 p.m. found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim’s current condition has not been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)