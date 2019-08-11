Boston police: Loaded gun found under seat of motorized scooter after traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing gun charges after officers allegedly found a loaded gun on his scooter after a traffic stop Saturday, police said.

Officers patrolling the area of Washington and Ashmont streets in Dorchester at 6:45 p.m. allegedly stopped a man on a motorized scooter for driving without a license and an outstanding warrant, police said. After officers arrested the man, they allegedly found a loaded .357 Dan Wesson revolver under his scooter street that had been reported stolen in Taunton.

Ryan Hinds, 22, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, receiving stolen property, negligent driving and driving with a suspended license. He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

