Boston police looking to identify people, car in connection with fatal Dorchester crash

Boston police are looking to identify these people and this car in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Dorchester earlier this month. Courtesy Boston Police Department.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying two people and a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run motor vehicle homicide in Dorchester earlier this month.

The department shared photos on its website Friday of two people and car that they’re searching for in relation to a 1:23 a.m. crash in the area of 141 Bowdoin St. on July 8.

Police officials believe the people pictured will be able to help with the investigation.

The release came two days after Mark D. Lundy, of Billerica, was arrested for fatally striking a 41-year-old motorcyclist and leaving the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)