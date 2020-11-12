Boston police looking to identify people seen on video assaulting a man in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a group of people in connection with a hit-and-run and assault in South Boston.

Newly released video of the incident shows several men riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers on Dorchester Street shortly after 8 p.m. Monday night assaulting a man in the street.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a pedestrian struck and upon arrival spoke with the victim who said the individuals punched, kicked and knocked him to the ground where they ran him over with their bikes, according to a release issued by the department.

He said the bikers fled the scene before the police arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his arms, shoulders, back and head.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-343-4742.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)