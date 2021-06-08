BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was arrested Tuesday after they were accused of an assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police say the incident involved what they describe as a non-intimate family member.

That officer has been place on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.

“This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable for any member of the Boston Police Department and will be fully investigated,” Superintendent in Chief Gregory Long saod om a statement. “The Boston Police Department will continue to ensure our integrity and credibility by taking all alleged domestic violence matters involving department employees seriously.”

The officer is due to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court at a later date.

