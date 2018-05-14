Boston police officer credited with saving baby’s life

BOSTON (WHDH) - A quick-thinking Boston police K9 officer is being credited with helping to save the life of a three-week-old baby boy who had lost consciousness and wasn’t breathing, police said.

The officer was flagged down while traveling in traffic on Massachusetts Avenue near Albany Street about 3:30 p.m. Friday by a frantic woman who said her infant wasn’t breathing.

When the officer spotted the unconscious child in the back seat with blue lips, police say he quickly cleared the infant’s airway, which had become clogged by mucus. Soon after, the baby regained consciousness, began to breathe and started to cry.

The officer then took the baby to a nearby hospital, where he was thoroughly evaluated and treated by medical staff.

Police say the officer, whose name wasn’t released, later followed up with the mother, who thanked him and let him know that her son was doing well and was expected to be sent home soon.

