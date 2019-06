BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say an officer was injured during an altercation in Roxbury Friday.

Police confirm that they responded to the scene on Homestead Avenue around 9 p.m and to try and take an individual they say is disturbed and potentially violent into custody.

The individual was placed into custody.

The officer is expected to be ok.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)