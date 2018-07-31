Boston Police Officer Kim Tavares continues her theme of patriotic songs

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Officer Kim Tavares is continuing her theme of patriotic songs.

She posted a stairwell serenade to her Twitter account Monday after her first song got so much attention.

Tavares and Officer Steven McNulty started a national craze when they made a video singing, “God Bless America.”

And the duo didn’t just get the attention of police departments across the U.S.

Country singer Brad Paisley has invited the officers to sing at an upcoming concert. Paisley is performing at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield in less than two weeks and the officers are expected to join him on the stage.

