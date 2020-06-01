Boston police: Officer seen clubbing cruiser was removing smashed windshield

A Boston police cruiser that was surrounded by protesters Sunday night with an officer trapped in the front seat has gained attention on social media after a video surfaced of an officer striking the windshield with his baton.

Boston police told 7NEWS the officer was removing the damaged windshield so that he could see through it and drive away from the volatile area.

Video shows protestors breaking the windshield of the occupied police SUV on Tremont Street.

The officer had to wait for other officers to rescue him — he was able to open the door and walk out into safety.

The confrontations took place after a largely peaceful protest at the State House.

Police told “peaceful protesters” to leave Tremont Street shortly after 9:30 p.m., and later tweeted that protesters “have surrendered the moral high ground.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)