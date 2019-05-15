Boston police officer struck by vehicle while chasing wanted suspect in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after an officer chasing a man who had multiple active warrants was struck by a vehicle in Jamaica Plain on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of 3084 Washington St. about 10:37 a.m. found an officer lying on the ground, according to the Boston Police Department.

The suspect violently pulled away from the officer in an attempt to evade arrest when the officer approached him in Egleston Square, police said.

A foot chase that ensued came to end when both the officer and suspect were struck by a car traveling from Columbus Avenue.

The officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital.

The suspect, Wilfredo Burgos, 39, of Roxbury, suffered minor injuries.

The operator of the motor vehicle remained at the scene. No citations have been issued.

Burgos is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on charges of resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer, warrants out of East Brookfield District Court and Worcester District Court for operating with a suspended license, and warrants out of Roxbury District Court for receiving stolen property, larceny under $1,200, unauthorized use of a credit card, receiving a stolen credit card, receiving a lost credit card, and receiving an improper credit card.

An investigation is ongoing.

