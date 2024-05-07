BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department accepted a delivery of stuffed animals Tuesday to help officers when dealing with young people in emergency situations.

The “comfort bears” were provided by the nonprofits Project Delta and the Massachusetts Freemasons, with the hope that the officers use them to provide a level of comfort to children in intense situations.

“We’re going to be able to help children throughout the city of Boston during their most trying times. Even though we do that on a daily basis, today with the gifts that are being provided will help de-escalate situations during the worst times in possibly the child’s life,” said Larry Calderone, the president of the Boston Police Patrolman’s Association.

