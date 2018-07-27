Boston police release additional photo of ‘person of interest’ in Mattapan shooting

A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Mattapan. Courtesy Boston Police Department.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have released an additional photo of a man who is considered a person of interest in a shooting in Mattapan earlier this month.

A photo of the suspect that appears to have been taken from an MBTA bus surveillance camera was posted on the department’s website Friday morning.

The man is being sought in connection with a July 17 shooting in a store bathroom on Blue Hill Avenue that left a 15-year-old girl with a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4712.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

