BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to reports of an armed robbery at a bank in Roxbury Tuesday morning.

Officials confirmed they were responding to a bank robbery on Washington Street.

“The suspects have fled the bank and no one is being held hostage,” police said.

No injuries or arrests were yet reported.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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