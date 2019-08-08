Boston police searching for armed home invasion suspects who threatened woman

Boston police are searching for suspects after a woman said two men broke into her apartment Friday morning and threatened her with a gun and a knife before tying her up and blindfolding her.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion near Rand and Julian streets in Dorchester around 10:30 a.m. spoke with the victim, who said two men broke into her apartment through a rear window, threatened and restrained her before taking various items of value and taking off on bicycles, according to a release issued by police.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage which shows two men riding bicycles near Dacia and Brookford streets around 9:30 a.m.

One man was seen riding a bicycle with red pegs and brakes and the second was on a bike with blue handlebars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

