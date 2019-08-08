Boston police searching for armed home invasion suspects who threatened woman

Boston police are searching for suspects after a woman said two men broke into her apartment Friday morning and threatened her with a gun and a knife before tying her up and blindfolding her.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion near Rand and Julian streets in Dorchester around 10:30 a.m. spoke with the victim, who said two men broke into her apartment through a rear window, threatened and restrained her before taking various items of value and taking off on bicycles, according to a release issued by police.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage which shows two men riding bicycles near Dacia and Brookford streets around 9:30 a.m.

One man was seen riding a bicycle with red pegs and brakes and the second was on a bike with blue handlebars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending