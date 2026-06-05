BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man as they investigate a case of vandalism at the Museum of African American History.

According to investigators, a package addressed to one of the museum’s staff members was torn open. The package contained items for the museum’s upcoming Juneteenth celebration, and when staff arrived on Wednesday morning, they found those items scattered and burned alongside the building.

Dr. Noelle Trent, the President and CEO of the Museum of African American History, told 7NEWS it was a distressing discovery for her staff.

“There was a little bit of shock,” Trent said. “It’s not the value of the items that’s important, it’s the act of destroying the property and burning the property within close proximity to a historic building.”

The museum is located on Joy Street in Beacon Hill, in front of the African American Meeting House. Surveillance video captured a person walking by the meeting house and turning into the alley behind the museum.

“This feels very personal because we know what has happened historically and so we take this quite seriously,” Trent said.

Trent said the museum intends to examine its safety protocols and how it can ensure staff feels comfortable. She said this incident won’t stop their Juneteenth plans from moving forward.

“I acknowledge all myriad of emotions that people could be feeling at this moment, everything from anger, frustration, despair, distress, are all valid. This was a sobering reality for us,” she said. “We cannot be deterred by this, and so this is part of us continuing to press on.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Boston police.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)