BOSTON (WHDH) – Police in Boston are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest wanted for questioning in an alarming assault in Boston.

Police responded to a call for a breaking and entering early Saturday morning in the area of Hemenway Street and Westland Avenue.

Authorities spoke with the victim who said a man entered her apartment and indecently assaulted her. The victim told people she immediately screamed and scared the suspect off.

Police searched the area for the suspect but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.

