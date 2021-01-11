Boston police searching for person who ignited Christmas tree fire that spread to building

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after someone set fire to a discarded Christmas tree in the Back Bay late Sunday night, causing a fire that spread to a nearby building.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Beacon Street around 10:15 p.m. learned that the flames started near the base of the building and traveled in the walls to the third floor, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Police said they think that whoever may have been behind the blaze may also be responsible for several other small fires set earlier in the evening.

Now that the cause is known, one neighbor said she feels a sense of shock and some guilt.

“I came out here around 4:30 or 5 p.m.,” she explained. “My son put my Christmas tree out here because that was our pick-up day.”

This routine trash day turning dangerous and displacing nine.

“It scares me now. I mean, I come from suburbia,” the neighbor said.

There were no reported injuries.

Police said they have no leads on a suspect yet and are asking for the public’s help.

