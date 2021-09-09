BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston police are investigating a brazen daylight shooting Wednesday afternoon that left a man dead.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Egelston Square on the Roxbury-Jamaica Plain line found a man in his 30s suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Dashboard camera video captured the moment the gunman ran up to a parked car, lifted his right arm, and opened fire.

That victim was seen getting out of the car and running across Washington Street before eventually collapsing.

The owner of a nearby salon said 20 kids were inside for back-to-school cuts when they heard the gunfire. She said she and locked the doors before seeing the alleged suspect run by.

“We were so concerned because we thought that could happen to us,” she said. “We thought the guy was going to start shooting down there too.”

SKY7 HD flew over the scene and spotted K9 teams searching the area for a suspect. Investigators say the incident was not random.

Those who know the victim said his pregnant wife heard the echo of gunfire.

“His wife, she was upstairs,” said the friend. “She heard the shots, she was looking in the window, she came downstairs and saw her husband he was shot in the car.”

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives 617-343-4470.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

