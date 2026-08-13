BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect after a fight led to a deadly stabbing at South Station Wednesday night.

Boston police said transit police officers initially responded to a radio call reporting a stabbing at the station on Atlantic Avenue at approximately 5:33 p.m. A preliminary investigation indicates that a fight broke out on the escalator near an exit that led to the stabbing, Boston police said.

A man who works at South Station said he watched the adult male victim come up the escalator then collapse on the floor.

“Somebody was coming up the escalator with blood all over, chest to face, covered in completely blood,” the witness said. “Falls over on the floor, bleeding out entirely, the cops decided to obviously give CPR, all of that. And then they called for back up, and a bunch more cops came in.”

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the person with the knife took off from the scene. No arrests have been made.

“We are working very hard and very diligently to apprehend to bring someone into custody, thats what we are trying to do now,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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