BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are turning to the public for identifying a man wanted in connection with a brutal assault that left a juvenile injured last week.

The suspect repeatedly kicked the male victim, struck his head on a freezer, and threw him to the ground while inside Academy Market in Roxbury on Jan. 14, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was last seen in the area of Weaver Court.

Police on Thursday released surveillance images of the suspect in an effort to track him down.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4275.

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help in Identifying the Following Individual in Connection to a Recent Aggravated Assault in Roxbury https://t.co/z5nXDCIley pic.twitter.com/jcCTxkOyJa — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 20, 2022

