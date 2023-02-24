BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police shared a photo Friday as they seek the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection with multiple armed robberies in the Hyde Park area.

Police said the area has seen an increase in robberies at convenience stores in recent months, with the most recent robbery taking place on Monday around the 1200 block of River Street.

Police described the suspect pictured in their announcement as a black male, wearing black clothing.

The man showed a firearm in each incident and possibly fled on a scooter, according to police.

Boston police asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-5607.

Those wishing to reach out anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

