BOSTON (WHDH) - An officer in plain clothes was involved in an investigation on Waumbeck Street in Roxbury when the shots were fired Sunday evening.

Boston Police officials say the gunshots missed the officer, but struck an unmarked police vehicle.

The suspect allegedly approached the car and fired multiple rounds. Investigators say the officer did not return fire and was able to give a detailed description of the male suspect. Other Boston Police officers in the area found the suspect and arrested him.

“I just want to thank him for his calmness, bravery and professionalism in face of this danger,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox. “Again, our officers go out every day and try to protect the community. We are faced with some serious issues and gun violence out there. We are here to defend the community in any way. But this is an example of true professionalism and calmness under pressure.”

Police have not released the identity of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)