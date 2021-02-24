Boston police turning to public for help in search for missing woman traveling from FL

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing woman.

Keyla House, 33, was traveling from Boston to Florida on February 19, according to police.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blonde wig, a green jacket, dark blue jeans and in possession of a black suitcase.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-343-4248.

