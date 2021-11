BOSTON (WHDH) - Musicians from the Boston Pops performed for patients and health care workers at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center on Wednesday.

The special concert was part of the Pops’ “Rolling Recitals” series.

The performance is a way of thanking the health care workers at the center for their work during the pandemic.

