BOSTON (WHDH) - The countdown is on for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, and this year’s show is pulling out all the stops to celebrate America.

“We are bringing people together across the state and the nation to celebrate Massachusetts, America, and the joy and power of music,” said Jan Devereux of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Jane Lynch will host this year’s celebration; she recently told 7NEWS it will be an event to remember.

“You’re there to […] kind of narrate the folks through a wonderful evening of wonderful patriotic events,” Lynch said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing; we’re only gonna turn 250 once.”

This year’s spectacular will feature performances by country star Lainey Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Trombone Shorty, and Broadway star Megan Hilty.

New this year, organizers added a Revolutionary-themed drone show during the performance of the 1812 Overture. For the first time, the fireworks will be choreographed live to the music of the Boston Pops.

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