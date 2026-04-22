BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) reports that a person with measles passed through Logan Airport after landing from Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, April 14, just after midnight.

Officials say the person visited Terminal C at Logan Airport and the BPHC, as well as the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), are working to identify those and notify those who may have been exposed.

Health officials say anyone who was in Boston Logan Airport Terminal C between 12 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on April 14 could have been exposed, and the person infected left the airport in a privately owned vehicle and traveled out of state.

“This case of measles underscores the continued importance of obtaining the MMR vaccine. The MMR vaccine is highly effective at preventing measles infection and also protects against mumps and rubella. This vaccine is the best tool we have to protect ourselves and our communities from serious illness,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “Children should receive the vaccine at 12-15 months of age and again before kindergarten to ensure strong immunity. It is never too late for children or adults to get the measles vaccine, and for the vaccine to be effective, even if they are past the age recommended by doctors. As measles cases continue to surge across our country, we should all ensure that we are vaccinated to prevent spread and serious illness.”

There are no other known exposure points in Boston at this time.

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