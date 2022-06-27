BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Schools (BPS) and the Massachusetts Board of Education reached an agreement on a plan to improve the school district.

The plan states that the city will work to address problems in the districts special education and English-learning programs. The city will also address students safety and transportation issues.

In response to the agreement Mayor Michelle Wu released a statement saying, “this agreement documents specific steps, timeframes, and clear scope for a partnership with the state that sets our district up for success, and I’m glad that our discussions ultimately reinforced that Boston’s local communities know best how to deliver for our schools.”

Because the board and district have reached an agreement, the BPS will not be declared an underperforming district.

