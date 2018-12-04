Boston Public Schools ‘appalled’ after bus driver attacked in front of students

BOSTON (WHDH) - An unprovoked attack on a bus driver in Brighton as students watched helplessly has the school district “appalled,” and officials say the matter is under investigation.

The assault happened just before 4 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Lincoln and Waverly streets. Officials say the bus had stopped when an unknown adult got on the bus and began attacking and injuring the driver.

Chris Crosby, who works nearby the incident, says he saw the driver being treated by paramedics.

“I saw the bus driver had been taken out of the bus already,” Crosby said. “He was sitting in a chair, slumped over, they put him on oxygen it looked like.”

Crosby said the children were left waiting on board the bus while the driver was treated.

Boston Public Schools released a statement after the incident, saying:

“BPS is appalled and saddened that several of our students witnessed this altercation, and they may be understandably scared or upset.”

There is no immediate word on the driver’s condition. School officials say they plan to make counselors available to students following the incident.

