BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools announced that classes will be canceled Friday as the city braces for plowable snow.

“Due to the forecast of snow tomorrow, all @BostonSchools buildings will be closed on Friday, January 7 to keep everyone safe,” BPS wrote in Twitter.

Boston is expected to get 6 to 8 inches of snow during the storm that is projected to last from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

