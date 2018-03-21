Boston Public Schools closed Thursday due to snow, Mayor Walsh says

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Walsh announced Wednesday night that Boston Public Schools will be closed Thursday due to snow.

“Although we’re facing some uncertainty in the forecast, Boston is taking the precautionary measure to cancel school tomorrow to ensure the safety of our students,” said Walsh.

Boston is expected to see three to six inches of snow starting Wednesday night and lasting into Thursday.

The city says Boston Public Works Department crews will have up to 800 pieces of equipment ready to pre-treat and clear roadways overnight.

“While the City is prepared to keep our streets, residents, and students safe, I ask residents to once again help us by checking on their neighbors, clearing the sidewalks and pedestrian ramps around their property, and staying off the roads when possible,” Walsh said.

