BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools officials met Wednesday to devise a plan to support students who ride the shut down Orange Line as the first day of school approaches.

Over 5,000 BPS students ride the Orange Line to school, and BPS officials are encouraging those students and their families to find a new route to school and practice it ahead of the start of classes. The district is distributing 5,000 7-day LinkPasses to schools to provide to families so they can practice these routes.

Officials also emphasized that no students will be penalized for being late during the shutdown.

