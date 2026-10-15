BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools (BPS) is proposing a new policy that would prohibit students from using any electronics during the school day, citing research that electronics and social media negatively impact students’ overall well-being and academic performance.

In a memorandum to the Boston School Committee, BPS leaders explained their ideas, writing in part, “The Policy that will be submitted for consideration will prohibit students from possessing personal electronic devices (cell phones, smartwatches, tablets, personal laptops, Bluetooth devices, including AI glasses, etc.) during the school day. Devices must be turned completely off—not merely set to silent/vibrate—and remain secure and inaccessible ‘bell-to-bell’ (including during classes, passing periods, lunch, and recess). Personal laptops or tablets are not permitted at school; school-administered devices will be provided as necessary.”

BPS said the policy would apply to students Pre-K through Grade 12 across all BPS schools. It said exemptions will be granted to students whose Individualized Education Program (IEP) teams determine a device is a necessary and reasonable accommodation to support their education.

BPS said it aims to “…improve student mental health, academic engagement, and school culture across the district” with the implementation of the policy.

The proposal received support from one local leader during Wednesday’s Boston Public Schools meeting, and simultaneously a word of caution.

“This is going to go a long way towards building community, helping students connect with one another, reducing conflict, increasing well-being and improving focus,” said Alexandra Oliver-Dávila, Executive Director of Sociedad Latina Inc. “A policy is only as strong as the culture behind it. This is only going to work if it’s consistent and there’s accountability across every school classroom and with adults modeling healthy device use themselves.”

The Boston School Committee has not said how the policy would be enforced, and promised to meet with various stakeholder groups over the coming months.

Residents also expressed support for the idea.

“I think it’s a logistical challenge. I think phones are really convenient for parent and child, or adult and child communication, but to allow kids to be present, and be in school, and sort of socialize with humans I think is the right call,” one woman said. “It’s hard to imagine having something like that attached to you so young. It’s a burden now as an adult. I wish someone would ban it for me.”

A formal policy is expected to be sent to the Boston School Committee by January 2027. If passed, it would replace the current electronics policy, which was introduced in 2005.

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