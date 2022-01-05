BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius returned to the classroom Wednesday to teach fourth grade amid a staffing shortage.

In a tweet, Cassellius said she “couldn’t sleep” Tuesday night because she was “so excited to teach.”

“Feels like it did my first day of class,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to greet my amazing students.”

Cassellius is teaching at Nathan Hale School on Cedar Street.

This comes after more than 1,000 Boston Public Schools teachers and staff members called out sick Tuesday on the district’s first day of classes following the holiday break.

Several school districts in Massachusetts are currently dealing with staff shortages as COVID-19 cases continue to spike.

Full class of brilliant, amazing students. So engaged. We are working on poetry and fluency. The students are so eager to learn. On to independent reading next. Mr. Holden left excellent plans and he made it so easy. The kids miss you and say you are the best teacher!!! pic.twitter.com/J168FbKv0f — Brenda Cassellius (@BCassellius) January 5, 2022

