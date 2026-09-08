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BOSTON (WHDH) - Tuesday was the start of early wake-ups for thousands of students in Boston as the state’s largest school district heads back to school.

More than 54,000 students and 12,000 school employees will mark the start of the new school year at Boston’s more than 120 public schools.

Superintendent Mary Skipper said she is excited to welcome everyone back.

“Our principals and staff have been working diligently the last two months to be ready for your arrival,” she said in a video posted online. “We can’t wait to see and I can’t wait to see you.”

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