Boston rally protests proposed transgender policy changes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh held a rally at Boston City Hall Plaza on Sunday in support of transgender rights.

A group of people turned out to share their views on question three, a referendum that would repeal a 2016 law that prohibits discrimination in public accommodations on the basis of gender identity.

Walsh said, “The fact that we are having this battle on the ballot is wrong. Love trumps hate.”

Proponents of the question hope to keep the existing law in place.

Opponents say state law is too vague when it comes to the definition of gender. They fear that criminals and sex offenders will be able to take advantage of these ambiguities and pose a safety risk to the public.

“This question is about equality in legislature,” Walsh said.

