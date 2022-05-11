BOSTON (WHDH) - It turns out Boston is the city that never sleeps, not New York City, according to a new study.

Researchers at Harmony Healthcare IT recently analyzed Google Trends and identified the most popular sleep-related questions tired Americans search for online in an effort to better understand the biggest sleep concerns from coast to coast.

The most sleep-deprived cities in the country were Boston, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Denver, and Seattle, researchers said. The least sleep-deprived cities were Chicago, New York City, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Antonio.

People in the Bay State also searched “how to fall asleep” the most when Googling about sleep issues, according to the study. The most commonly searched for term nationwide was “insomnia.”

Researchers also spoke with 1,100 people and learned that nine out of every 10 of them have trouble falling asleep, with more than 50 percent admitting they struggle to sleep at least once a week.

