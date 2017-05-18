Boston reaches record high temperatures Thursday

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Thursday marked the second day in a row of 90-degree weather in Boston, with temperatures breaking the record-high for the day.

Boston reached 91 degrees at 11:20 a.m., tying the previous record for May 18, which was set in 1936. Temperatures climbed to 92 degrees at 12:20 p.m., breaking the record.

Elsewhere in the Northeast, New York City reached 91 degrees, eclipsing the old record of 90 degrees. Records also were set when Providence, Rhode Island, hit 93 degrees and Hartford, Connecticut, reached 94 degrees.

7’s Jeremy Reiner said temperatures could hit 98 degrees before the day ends. The all-time high for the month of May is 97 degrees, which was set back in 1880, 7’s Chris Lambert noted.

On Wednesday, Worcester had record-breaking heat at 87 degrees and Boston tied its previous record of 92 degrees.

Despite the sweltering conditions, cooler days are on the horizon. Temperatures are expected to be more seasonal this weekend with highs in 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

