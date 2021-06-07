BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston recorded its first official heat wave of the year on Monday.

The city reached 90 degrees just after 11 a.m. with temperatures expected to rise into the mid-90s later in the day, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Josh Wurster.

A heat wave is defined as three or more days of 90-degree or higher temperatures.

Boston hit 91 degrees on Saturday and 94 degrees on Sunday.

The heat is slated to stick around, with Tuesday predicted to reach 92 degrees and Wednesday hitting 87 degrees.

Temperatures will fall into the 70s to end the week.

BOOM. Official Heat Wave in Boston, Lawrence, Norwood, and Fitchburg. pic.twitter.com/xeCJrN1E9V — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) June 7, 2021

3rd day in a row of 90+ in Boston today, that makes a heat wave. Records this time of year are usually in the 95-100 range, so we've been shy of those the last couple days. pic.twitter.com/Ya5BUggnD3 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) June 7, 2021

