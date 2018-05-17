Boston Red Sox announce first alumni game at Fenway Park in 25 years

BOSTON (WHDH) - For the first time in 25 years, the Boston Red Sox will host an alumni game at Fenway Park later this month, with a host of greats set to take part.

The three-inning game is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. on May 27, preceding the 1:05 p.m. Red Sox-Rays game. Fans with tickets to the game are invited to attend.

Dwight Evans and Luis Tiant will act as managers for the two teams, with 25 other alums scheduled to participate, the team announced.

Former players making their on-field return to Fenway Park include Wade Boggs, Oil Can Boyd, Orlando Cabrera, Scott Cooper, Jim Corsi, Lenny DiNardo, Alan Embree, Rich Garces, Jonny Gomes, Mike Greenwell, Sam Horn, Chris Howard, Bill Lee, Darren Lewis, Steve Lomasney, Derek Lowe, Mike Lowell, Julio Lugo, Steve Lyons, Keith MacWhorter, Pedro Martinez, Lou Merloni, Rick Miller, Mike Myers, and Troy O’Leary.

Fenway Park gates A, C, and D will open starting at 10 a.m. for the alumni game. Will call windows at those same gates will open starting at 9:30 a.m.

The last alumni game played at Fenway Park was held on Saturday, May 29, 1993.

