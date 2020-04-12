Boston restaurants turn on the ovens to make meals for police, first responders

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston restaurants got a big order on Sunday — hundreds of Easter meals for police officers and first responders.

The Stockyard in Brighton, the Paramount in Beacon Hill and South Boston and West on Centre in West Roxbury all fired up their kitchens to make meals, with CVS picking up the tab.

Once the food was cooked it was wheeled out to a waiting police cruiser for delivery.

Larry Calderone / President Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association

“This means a lot to us the men and women of the Boston Police Association and the department in general and EMS,” said Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry Calderone, who said 400 box lunches were delivered to every station in the city.

Stockyard owner Michael Conlon said the meals were a big boost for restaurants that have had to stop service during the pandemic.

“it’s kind of a win-win for everyone … We’re just happy to be working and trying to do something good for them,” Conlon said. “I wouldn’t say it’s exactly new life but it’s a great day. It’s Easter it’s great to be busy.”

