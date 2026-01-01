BOSTON (WHDH) - Before the snow moved in early Thursday morning, fireworks filled the sky over Boston Harbor as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Boston pulled out all stops toe welcome 2026, from a party on City Hall Plaza packed with fun for everyone to the parade through the city featuring rich traditions of the cultural melting pot that is the city, and crowds packed into the Frog Pond on Boston Common for performances by the Skating Club of Boston.

Many families in attendance Wednesday night said they’ve made First Night an annual tradition.

