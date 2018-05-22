Boston scooter shooting suspects arraigned on attempted murder charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Dorchester man accused of shooting a man in the head from the back of a scooter in Boston Monday afternoon had his bail revoked on an earlier case in which he allegedly carried a handgun while riding a different scooter, officials said.

Kevin Woods, who allegedly shot the 20-year-old victim while his 17-year-old co-defendant operated the scooter, pleaded not guilty in Dorchester Municipal Court Tuesday to charges of armed assault with intent to murder, armed carjacking, and multiple firearms offenses, according to a statement from the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office. His co-defendant, whose name was not released, was ordered held on $250,00 cash bail on the same charges.

“It’s chilling to think just how easily this could have become a homicide,” Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley said in a statement. “The victim could have been killed. Anyone on that street, in the middle of a weekday afternoon, could have been killed. The conduct alleged in these charges puts everyone at risk and it can’t be tolerated.”

Judge James Coffey revoked Woods’ bail on a 2017 case charging unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, failure to stop for police, resisting arrest, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Assistant District Attorney Daniel Nucci said Woods was a passenger on a white scooter driven by the juvenile along Centre Street in Dorchester at about 4:25 p.m. when he allegedly fired a handgun, striking the 20-year-old victim in the left side of the head, causing serious injuries.

The juvenile allegedly rode away from the scene with Woods remaining as his passenger until the scooter collided with a car in the area of Gibson and Sturtevant streets. The two allegedly attempted to force the driver out of that car but gave up and fled on foot, with Woods limping away from the collision.

Both were apprehended nearby with the assistance of civilian witnesses who offered descriptions and their paths of flight.

Investigators recovered a hooded sweatshirt a short distance away on Christopher Street. Bundled inside the sweatshirt were two Smith & Wesson revolvers, prosecutors said.

Woods was represented today by attorney Adam Russell and will return to court June 20.

The juvenile was represented by attorney Audrey Murillo and will return to court June 4.

