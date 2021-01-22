Boston shelter guests, Revere senior home residents get vaccinated

BOSTON (WHDH) - Homeless guests staying at the Pine Street Inn shelter began receiving vaccines to fight against COVID-19 on Friday.

About 80 guests and staff members signed up to get the shot, according to Pine Street Inn President Lyndia Downie.

In Revere, seniors living in the Jack Satter House also received their vaccines on Friday.

The senior home was the site of an outbreak early on in the pandemic.

At least seven people died after contracting the virus in April.

