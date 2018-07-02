BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston has already taken steps to beef up security with the annual Fourth of July bash just two days away.

Police Commissioner William Evans and Mayor Marty Walsh say their focus is keeping the tens of thousands of people who are expected to flock to the Esplanade and Hatch Shell on Wednesday safe.

“We want to make this is as secure an event as possible. But we will have a multi-layered approach,” Evans said. “There will be large capacity vehicles blocking wherever we have large crowds.”

If you’re attending the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, Evans says to leave the grills, bicycles, drones, backpacks and coolers at home. They will not be permitted.

The FBI says there are no credible threats at this time, but Evans and his department are not taking event preparation lightly.

“We’re constantly on alert, as far as new active shooter type events,” he said.

State police are asking motorists to stay away from the city. Storrow Drive East will be detoured at University Ave. and the Mass. Ave. Bridge will be closed to both cars and pedestrians. Boaters are being asked to stay at least 1,000 feet away from the fireworks barge.

State police officials and Gov. Charlie Baker will hold another press conference Monday to provide additional details on the Independence Day celebration.

For more information, check out the links below:

2018 Access Points

2018 Boating Guidelines

2018 Road Closures

2018 UAV Prohibition

2018 Prohibited Items

