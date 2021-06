BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Symphony Orchestra is re-opening this autumn.

Symphony Hall will re-open for in-person performances on Sept. 30, and the BSO’s first program will feature Beethoven’s Consecration of the House overture.

The season will run until April 2022.

