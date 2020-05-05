Boston Target employee tests positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Target employee working at Boston’s Fenway neighborhood location has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the retailer.

The employee went on paid leave and is said to be following all health department guidelines including self-quarantine, according to the statement.

The Target spokesperson said that upon learning of positive coronavirus cases, the store works quickly to deep clean and sanitize surfaces.

The entire team has been notified and provided with PPE in accordance with CDC guidelines.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests. We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly,” the statement read.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)