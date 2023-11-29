BOSTON (WHDH) - Tuesday marked 250 years since the first of three Boston Tea Party ships filled with tea arrived in the city.

At the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum, staff celebrated the historic day with several special events as part of a larger slate of events planned around the tea party’s 250th anniversary.

Among events, the museum unveiled a famous book it is adding to its collection.

“Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral,” written by Ms. Phillis Wheatley was among the cargo and crates of tea on the first ship to arrive back in 1773.

Speaking on Tuesday, officials said Wheatley was the first woman of African descent, the first enslaved person and the third woman in America to publish a book of poetry. Officials said they now have the first edition of Wheatley’s book and will feature it in a new pop-up exhibit for one week.

Proceeding with anniversary festivities, the Tea Party Museum also honored two of Boston’s most influential revolutionary figures with a ceremony at the Granary Burying Ground, placing commemorative plaques near the graves of Samuel Adams and John Hancock and recognizing the pair as architects of the Boston Tea Party.

Back at the museum, officials said people across the country and around the world are sending loose-leaf tea to be thrown into the harbor during a reenactment next month.

Kristin Harris of the Tea Party Museum said tea is coming from places including the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia and “all over the United States.”

“Every time we sort of get through all this tea, log everybody into the system so that they can receive their certificate saying that their tea went into the harbor on the 250th anniversary, it fills right back up again,” Harris said.

A live reenactment of the Boston Tea Party is scheduled to take place on Dec. 16.

