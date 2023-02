BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is holding a virtual hearing Wednesday on a rent control proposal.

Mayor Michelle Wu proposed a plan that would cap rent hikes at 10 percent, with exceptions for new and small buildings.

The proposal needs approval from the City Council and state lawmakers, as rent control was outlawed in Massachusetts in 1995.

