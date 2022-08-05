BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue.

The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.

Those streets will be closed to traffic between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day.

For more information, visit openstreetsboston.org.

